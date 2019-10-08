HINGHAM — The King Philip Regional High field hockey team held its own for 58 minutes before Notre Dame Academy pumped in the lone goal of the non-league match with 90 seconds remaining for a 1-0 verdict.
King Philip goaltender Makenzie Manning finished with eight saves on nine shots for the Warriors (7-4-1). Isabella Crocker, Abby Nixon and Paige Berdos all played well.
King Philip hosts Foxboro on Thursday.
