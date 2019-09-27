WRENTHAM — Unbeaten Algonquin Regional scored the go-ahead goal with less than a minute remaining to top the King Philip Regional High field hockey team 2-1 Friday at Macktaz Field in a non-league match.
The Warriors (5-3-1) overcame an early first-half deficit by knotting the score on a goal by Abby Nixon on a rebound in the 16th minute. The Warriors generated a half-dozen penalty corners, including one in the waning seconds.
Algonquin (8-0-1) put 25 shots on KP goalie Makenzie Manning. The Warriors are off until a Hockomock League match Thursday with North Attleboro.
Seekonk 3, Fairhaven 1
FAIRHAVEN — Bria Dunphy tallied Seekonk High’s third goal, while setting up Camryn Loomis for the match-winning goal in the 56th minute of the second half as the Warriors staked a South Coast Conference victory.
Freshman Ali Dantas put the Warriors ahead with an unassisted tally at 21:29 in the first half before Fairhaven tied it just after halftime. Dunphy tallied her goal off of a pass from Lauren Tortolani in the 59th minute. Seekonk (3-5) travels to Nantucket Saturday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 1, Old Rochester 1
MATTAPOISETT — With three minutes remaining in the South Coast Conference match, Kaylee Goss found the back of the Bulldog net on a feed from Cassie Lunghi to secure a point for D-R. The Falcons (5-3-1) had 10 shots and four penalty corners.
Old Rochester took the lead in the 54th minute as D-R goalie Emelia Tremblay (nine saves) blanked the Bulldogs for 50-plus minutes. The Falcons host Case Monday.
Bishop Feehan 0, Notre Dame Academy 0
HINGHAM — Senior Jill Margetta and sophomore Grace Klingaman were forces on the defensive end, backing senior Jenna Gross’s shutout goaltending as Bishop Feehan battled to a scoreless draw.
The Shamrock defense fended off nine defensive corners. Bishop Feehan (0-7-1) plays Monday at North Attleboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.