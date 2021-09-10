WRENTHAM — King Philip Regional High, perhaps the best field hockey team in the Kelley-Rex Division of the Hockomock League, met perhaps the best field hockey team in the Davenport Division in Foxboro High Friday at Macktaz Field.
And the Warriors of King Philip secured their first triumph of the season, 2-0, on the strength of sophomore Mara Boldy’s first varsity goal with five minutes left until intermission and freshman Makenzie McDevitt’s first varsity goal with one minute remaining in the match.
It was far from easy though as Foxboro generated five penalty corners in each half and had a two-minute man advantage that carried over for the initial 1:57 of the fourth quarter, with all the forward motion being unfulfilled after 60 minutes.
Boldy scored the match-winner for KP in the 25th minute after a penalty corner taken from the right side by Abby McDonald. The ball was rolled onto the stick of senior midfielder Christina Gifun, who re-directed it onto the stick of Boldy.
King Philip’s second goal was initiated by a drive from Gifun in the 59th minute of the match. Boldy latched onto the rebound off of Foxboro goalie Lilli Jones and McDevitt drove it home.
KP’s defensive cast of Molly Piller, Haley Izydorczak and Morgan Cunningham repeatedly denied Foxboro point-blank chances, rebounds and possession of the ball in the danger spots.
“We had three good scrimmages, so I was really encouraged — my young guns are not overwhelmed by starting on the varsity,” Cropper said of her goal-scorers.
“We need to clean up free hits, we didn’t react defensively or offensively as a team,” Cropper added. “We only had one or two people going in and we didn’t take advantage of our offensive hits.
“And we weren’t ready on our defensive hits, we gave up too many rushes and corners.”
Foxboro’s Mary Collins labeled penalty corners at the seven, 17th (twice), 23rd and 30th minutes of the first half, but the visiting Warriors were unable to beat KP goalie Haley Bright.
Collins generated penalty corners during the second half at the 35th (twice), 46th, 47th and 53rd minutes, but once again the KP defense foiled Foxboro’s attempts.
Protecting a one-goal lead, King Philip’s Lily Brown blocked Collins’ first penalty corner of the second half and cleared her second bid. Then with Foxboro having a man-up situation due to a two-warning infraction to start the fourth quarter, KP’s Kelly Holmes alertly broke up a good pressure.
King Philip had just three penalty corners, all during the first half.
“It wasn’t as clean as I would have liked,” Cropper said, the Warriors having been rained out of practice on Thursday. “Maybe that was a little of it.
“Foxboro started with the ball and I tell my kids how we should be defending that and it was not the way to start, giving up a corner right off the bat. We played too defensive at the start, which was the exact opposite of what I was telling them to do.”
King Philip returns to action Monday at home against Taunton, while Foxboro makes its home debut against Mansfield.
