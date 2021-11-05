LEXINGTON — The Hockomock League Kelley-Rex Division runner-up King Philip High field hockey team dropped a 1-0 decision at Lexington High Friday in the opening round of the MIAA Division 1 Tournament.
The No. 17 seed Warriors (12-5-2) managed only six shots and two first-half penalty corners, while No. 16 seeded Lexington (10-6-3) scored a late second period goal for the match-winner.
Haley Bright totaled six saves in goal for KP, including a trio which kept the Warriors within range. Seniors Sydney O’Shea and Molly Piller were solid in their challenges for the ball.
”Lexington had a strong defense, they were solid,” KP coach Lisa Cropper said. “It was an even match.”
Central Catholic 3, Attleboro 1
LAWRENCE — Attleboro had the second-highest scoring offense (60 goals) in the Hockomock League this season, but fell short to No. 13 seed Central Catholic (12-7) in the opening round of the MIAA Division 1 Tournament.
No. 20 seed Attleboro (11-6-2) faced a three-goal deficit before senior attacker Maddie Ellis scored her 27th goal of the season with just over two minutes remaining. Marley Young assisted on the tally.
Bombardier goalie Ava Haggerty blanked Central Catholic through the first half and finished with eight saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.