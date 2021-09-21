MANSFIELD — The Mansfield High field hockey team executed its game plan to near perfection, but the King Philip Regional High Warriors were opportunistic in taking home a 2-0 victory in a Hockomock League match Tuesday at Alumni Field.
“We played with a lot of heart, we tried to frustrate them,” Mansfield High coach Theresa Nyhan said of the Hornets, who limited the Warriors to one goal through 59 minutes, including a scoreless first half.
Sophomore Mara Boldy scored the match-winner for the Warriors (5-0) in the seventh minute of the third quarter. Fellow KP sophomore Kelly Holmes scored in a flurry with one minute left.
“You have to give Mansfield credit, their goalie and defense played very well,” King Philip coach Lisa Cropper said.
Mansfield was limited to just a pair of second-half penalty corners, with King Philip goalie Haley Bright having to make just two saves for the shutout.
Lily Danehy, the Hornets’ junior goalie, foiled the Warriors at every turn with 15 saves. Also for Mansfield, junior outside back Fadila Krieche, and sophomore midfielder Lola Varricchione, helped break up King Philip’s advancements.
Bishop Feehan 3, Medfield 1
MEDFIELD — Kay Murphy netted the tying tally and the match-winner as the Shamrocks overcame an early deficit in the non-league win. The Shamrocks (5-0-2) faced a one-goal halftime deficit, but tallied twice over the final 15 minutes for the win.
Murphy scored the go-ahead goal for the Shamrocks in the fourth quarter, in the 52nd minute, while Isabella Coletti tallied the third Bishop Feehan goal shortly after.
Sophia Elliott totaled seven saves in goal, while blanking Medfield through the final 45 minutes. The Shamrocks had five penalty corners in the match. Bishop Feehan resumes its CCL slate Saturday at home against Austin Prep.
Attleboro 6, Milford 0
MILFORD — Sophomore Siobhan Landers scored the first two goals of her Bombardier career as AHS routed the Scarlet Hawks in the Hockomock League match. Landers put Attleboro in front and then tallied her second goal just 2:17 into the second half.
Senior captain Maddie Ellis collected three assists for the Bombardiers (3-2-1), who held a 2-0 halftime lead.
Jordan Mooney gave AHS a 2-0 lead with 3:37 left until halftime. During the second half, Emma Briggs, Emelia Westwater and Sarah McMahon (two assists) also scored. Attleboro takes on Foxboro Thursday.
