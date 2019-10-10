WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High field hockey team relied heavily on its stout defense through the final 45 minutes as it turned away nine shots and 11 penalty corners by visiting Foxboro High to hold on for a 1-1 Hockomock League draw Thursday.
Freshman Mya Waryas scored the lone goal for Foxboro at 4:13 before King Philip’s Olivia Kulesza found the equalizer off a rebound at 21:26. Foxboro held a 9-4 edge in shots and 11-6 advantage in penalty corners.
“We had our opportunities,” Foxboro coach Melissa Bordieri said. “I thought we set it up, but didn’t finish. Their (KP’s) goalie (McKenzie Manning) made some amazing stops. We were peppering her.”
Manning turned in eight saves, none of which were bigger than the stop she made on a rip from Foxboro’s Lauren Foster with no time showing on the clock as the Warriors played out their final penalty corner of the contest.
Manning benefited from the play of the King Philip defense, including Molly Piller, Charlotte Colella and Haley Izydorczak, with Sammy Robison among the cast in the midfield.
“That’s more typical of the way we’ve been playing,” KP coach Lisa Cropper said of the defense buckling down after the early Foxboro goal. “McKenzie is really good and we’ve been supporting her really well.”
Foxboro dominated possession during the first 15 minutes and much of the second half as KP was held without a second-half shot, but their lone goal came off the stick of Waryas. She finishing on a scrum in the crease just four minutes in as Foxboro had four penalty corners and five shots in the opening 14 minutes.
King Philip, however, turned the possession game around in the second part of the first half. The hosts got out in transition and took four shots with three penalty corners before halftime.
Kulesza’s equalizer followed KP’s second consecutive penalty corner after Foxboro goaltender Hannah Trombly (three saves) made the initial stop before Kulesza cleaned up the rebound.
Foxboro had a plentiful amount of chances. Foster had a shot on a penalty corner 23 minutes into the second half and Jaime Notarangelo had a look at the rebound, but both were stopped. Mya Waryas played a pass in front of the goalmouth to teammate Brooke Connolly two minutes into the second half, but Manning made the save.
Foxboro (7-1-4) travels to Canton on Tuesday while King Philip (7-4-2) visits Franklin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.