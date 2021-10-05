WRENTHAM — Morgan Cunningham and Haley Izydirczak set the tone for the King Philip Regional High field hockey team Tuesday at Macktaz Field, taking control of the ball and creating offense out of the back line for the Warriors in a 3-2 victory over Oliver Ames in a Hockomock League contest.
Senior midfielder Margo Reilly tallied twice for KP (9-2 overall, 9-1 league), which gained a 2-0 halftime lead. The Warriors are deadlocked for first place in the Kelley-Rex Division of the Hockomock League with Franklin, which KP entertains Friday.
Goals by Reilly (from Makenzie McDevitt) and McDevitt put the Warriors in control by intermission. Reilly added another goal late in the third quarter, assisted by Sydney O’Shea, as KP took a three-goal margin into the fourth quarter. OA tallied twice off of penalty corners over the final seven minutes of the match.
Attleboro 11, Sharon 0
ATTLEBORO — Senior forward Maddie Ellis scored six goals, three during each half as the Bombardiers routed the Eagles in a Hockomock League match at Tozier-Cassidy Field.
Sarah McMahon netted two goals for AHS (7-3-1), which held a 7-0 halftime lead. Emma Briggs, Siobhan Landers and Olivia Hillman had single tallies.
Ellis now has 14 goals and 10 assists on the season. She scored her first three goals all in the second quarter, at 9:28, 10:01 and at 12:30. Ellis added one third-quarter goal and two more in the fourth. The Bombardiers next Mansfield Friday.
Bishop Feehan 0, Bishop Stang 0
DARTMOUTH — On the turf at McGrath Stadium, the Shamrocks gained a 6-1 victory over the Spartans earlier in the Catholic Central League season. On the slick grass at Bishop Stang, the Shamrocks had to settle for one point in the scoreless stalemate.
Due to weather and field conditions, Bishop Feehan (7-0-4) was limited to three shots and three penalty corners during the match. Sophia Elliott, the Shamrock goalie, totaled three saves for the shutout. Bishop Feehan next entertains Bishop Fenwick Thursday.
Foxboro 5, Milford 0
MILFORD — Mary Collins collected three points, with the match-winning goal and two assists, as the Warriors rallied from a scoreless first half to stop the Scarlet Hawks in a Hockomock League match. Collins put Foxboro in front just 1:07 into the second half, with Jen Gallagher assisting.
Paige Simoneau (at 2:22) and Gallagher (at 4:29 from Collins) scored within a two-minute span to create a three-goal lead for the Warriors. Izzy Chamberlain (at 1:03 from Collins) and Maya Waryas (at 11:28) scored fourth-quarter goals for Foxboro.
Lilly Jones and Katherine Ferguson shared the goaltending duties for Foxboro, each working a half and not needing to make a save. The Warriors (4-4) have a non-league match at Hopkinton Wednesday.
North Attleboro 2, Taunton 1
TAUNTON — Julia Puccio tallied twice during the second half, including the match-winner at 3:32 of the fourth quarter, as the Rocketeers held off the Tigers to win the Hockomock League match. After a scoreless first half, Puccio put North (4-4-1) into the lead for the first time with a goal late in the third quarter, at 13:08 with Ava Spencer assisting.
Taunton tied the match three minutes into the fourth, but Puccio regained the lead for North, with Caroline Folan setting up the score.
North managed to neutralize the Tigers for the most part with Abby Camelio and Ella Luistro winning countless challenges and creating transition. North plays the second of three matches in four days Thursday at Beaupre Field with a 5 p.m. faceoff against Mansfield.
Canton 2, Mansfield 0
MANSFIELD — Despite some heroic two-way efforts from Grace Bertolino and Caitlin Dumouchel, Mansfield was unable to take control of the final third of the field on the attack in losing the Hockomock League match. Canton took the lead two minutes into the second quarter and gained a two-goal lead with two minutes left in the third quarter. Mansfield (3-4-2) plays the second of three matches within four days Thursday at North Attleboro.
