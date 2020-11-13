EASTON — With a penchant for scoring goals in a hurry and plenty (35) of them on the season, the unbeaten Oliver Ames High field hockey team was just another opponent for the King Philip Regional High Warriors.
“We were not in awe of them, we were confident,” King Philip coach Lisa Cropper said after the Warriors stunned the Davenport Division champion Tigers 1-0 Friday at Muscato Stadium in the semifinals of the Hockomock League Cup series.
The Warriors (8-2-3) will meet unbeaten Kelley-Rex Division champion Franklin (10-0-2, 65 goals scored) on Tuesday at 4 p.m. for the Hockomock League title.
Grace Crocker scored the lone goal of the match in the 52nd minute on a breakaway bid with Abby Nixon assisting.
Through 45 minutes, it was anybody’s match with the Warriors and Tigers both exhibiting their speed and stick skills.
King Philip senior goalie Makenzie Manning blanked OA (9-1-2), finishing with 11 saves. Meanwhile, the Warrior defense, led by senior Ally Beltramini and junior Morgan Cunningham, flourished in meeting the Tiger challenge.
“It was a very even match, maybe even an edge in the fourth quarter,” Cropper said, “but after we scored the goal, OA came right at us and we were able to hold on.”
Franklin 8, Attleboro 1
FRANKLIN — The unbeaten, high-scoring Panthers were tested by the Bombardiers at both ends of the field through the first 30 minutes of their Hockomock League Cup match.
Then Franklin (10-0-2 with 67 goals scored) tallied a half-dozen goals in the second half to dispatch Attleboro.
Junior Maddie Ellis scored the lone goal for Attleboro, four minutes into the second quarter, while Ava Haggerty had 12 saves in goal.
“We generated a lot of offense, it was a fast-paced game,” AHS coach Lindsay Antunes said.
Franklin scored a pair of first quarter goals five minutes apart, in the fourth and ninth minutes, to take the lead.
Kiera Murray, on the AHS backline, and Shea Salisbury, at midfield, created good transition play. Amanda Burns assisted on Ellis’ goal.
Attleboro (4-3-6) has one more match remaining, traveling to North Attleboro Monday for the annual Blue-Red Cup match against the Rocketeers at 4:30 p.m..
Canton 2, North Attleboro 1
FRANKLIN — The improvement achieved by the Rocketeers was noticeable in their third meeting with Davenport Division member Canton in the Hockomock Cup series.
Unable to score a goal in the first two contests, the Big Red not only scored, but nearly upset Canton by limiting the Bulldogs to one goal in the first half.
“We created a lot of offense, we had a lot of fresh legs in there, everyone played,” North Attleboro coach Karen Folan said of the Rocketeers (3-10) only trailing 1-0 at halftime.
Goalie Hannah Bachand kept North close, totaling 11 saves after Canton had beaten North 7-0 and 4-0 earlier in the season. Bachand even denied the Bulldogs on a first quarter penalty stroke.
Julia Puccio scored the lone goal for the Rocketeers, converting a penalty stroke with 1:21 remaining in the fourth quarter after Canton had taken a two-goal lead in the third quarter.
The Rocketeers wind up their season with their annual Blue-Red Cup series against Attleboro, hosting the Bombardiers Monday at 4:30 p.m.
