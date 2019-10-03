WRENTHAM -- King Philip Regional High junior Abby Nixon scored the lone goal of the Hockomock League match off a penalty corner as the Warriors' field hockey team edged North Attleboro High 1-0 Thursday at Macktaz Field.
Nixon scored the lone goal at 14:32 of the first half on one of the Warriors' eight penalty corners. Sammy Robison had the assist for KP, which held a 7-4 edge in shots and 8-2 advantage in penalty corners.
"We played well in the midfield, but we had a hard time getting it in the circle," North Attleboro coach Karen Folan said.
Emma Strachan made three saves for the Rocketeers, while benefiting from the defensive play from Riley O'Brien and Emily Davy.
KP goaltender McKenzie Manning earned the shutout with four saves behind defensive standouts Christina Gifun and Haley Izydorczak.
King Philip (6-3-1) hosts Oliver Ames Monday night while North Attleboro (4-4-2) travels to Foxboro.
Franklin 2, Foxboro 1
FOXBORO -- Sophomore Mya Waryas scored a pair of goals, but Foxboro had its unbeaten streak snapped after allowing two second-half goals in the Hockomock League defeat.
Waryas scored at 12:35 of the first half and at 29:30 of the second half, assisted by Kate Collins.
Franklin had seven second-half shots and held a 9-6 advantage in shots overall. The Warriors (6-1-3) host North Attleboro on Monday.
Mansfield 2, Stoughton 0
STOUGHTON -- The Hornets scored a pair of second-half goals within a two-minute span while controlling play in the Hockomock League win.
Junior Stori Rounds got the Hornets on the scoreboard eight minutes into the first half on an assist from Abby Varracchione. Paige Peterson scored two minutes later on an assist from Alex Burnham.
Kayla Hunter made two first half saves, including a breakaway bid, in the shutout. Mansfield (5-3-1) will host Taunton on Monday.
Attleboro 2, Sharon 0
SHARON -- Despite 21 penalty corners, the Bombardiers needed a pair of goals in the final 10 minutes of the Hockomock League match to hold off Sharon. Ava Haggerty totaled four saves in goal while Campbell Compton controlled the midfield.
Madison Eller scored the match-winner for AHS at 51 minutes from Compton, while Emma Briggs (at 56 from Anna Beck and Laura McVeigh) added the second tally. The Bombardiers' play Monday at Franklin.
