WRENTHAM — Senior defender Molly Piller scored her first varsity goal in guiding the King Philip Regional High field hockey team to a 3-0 victory over Mansfield High Tuesday in a Senior Night match at Macktaz Field.
The Warriors improved to 11-3-1, and 11-2 in the Kelley-Rex Division of the Hockomock League, second only to unbeaten Franklin.
King Philip held a two-goal lead over the Hornets at halftime after sophomore Mara Boldy (from Kelly Holmes) and freshman Makenzie McDevitt (from Sydney O’Shea) had given the Warriors the lead. Strong play in the second half by seniors Morgan Cunningham, Jen Daniels and Lily Brown thwarted the Hornets.
Senior captain Caitlin Dumouchel was a two-way playmaker for Mansfield (4-8-2), which created a flurry of three late penalty corners among its seven in the match.
The Warriors host Milford Thursday, while Mansfield hosts Franklin in a 6 p.m. match.
Foxboro 4, North Attleboro 1
FOXBORO — Junior Jen Gallagher scored two goals and Mary Collins set up two goals as the Warriors overcame an early one-goal deficit to take the Davenport Division match.
Gallagher scored the match-winning goal for Foxboro (8-5) with 8.7 seconds left in the first half on a rebound off of the pads of North sophomore goalie Grace Leary (14 saves) after Mya Waryas set up the scoring chance.
The Warriors pulled away in the second half despite a strong showing by Leary in goal for North. Foxboro had 16 penalty corners, with nine in the second half.
Julia Puccio gave North the lead at 8:28 of the first quarter with a reverse stick drive to the far corner. Foxboro goalie Lily Jones (seven saves) denied the Rocketeers the rest of the way.
Waryas netted the tying tally for Foxboro just 1:34 into the second quarter with Kate Collins assisting. Ella Campbell finished the third of three straight Warrior penalty corners with no time remaining to end the third quarter.
Gallagher scored her second goal with 3:38 left, assisted by Mary Collins.
Foxboro is at Sharon Thursday while North Attleboro (6-5-3) hosts Canton for a 6 p.m. match.
Dighton-Rehoboth 4, Fairhaven 0
REHOBOTH — Cassie Lunghi scored a pair of first half goals and Hailey Calore scored twice during the second half as the Falcons took the South Coast Conference rout.
Lunghi put the Falcons (8-1-3) ahead 50 seconds into the contest. Calore scored two third quarter goals, at the 18-second mark assisted by Ella Gesner and at 4:37, assisted by Lunghi.
The Falcons out-shot Fairhaven 12-3 with a 14-0 advantage in penalty corners. D-R, tied for the Large School Division lead in the SCC with Somerset Berkley, host Wareham Wednesday.
Apponequet 2, Seekonk 1
LAKEVILLE — The Lakers avenged a loss to Seekonk earlier in the South Coast Conference season by overcoming a one-goal first quarter deficit to score twice within a five-minute span in the second quarter.
Lily Bento put the Warriors ahead 3:07 into the match with Bria Dunphy assisting. Despite having 12 shots and 10 penalty corners, six during the fourth quarter. Seekonk was unable to net the equalizer.
The Warriors (4-9) visit Case Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.