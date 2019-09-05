SHARON — The King Philip Regional High field hockey team fell behind in the first 10 seconds of the match, but dominated the rest of the way to defeat Sharon High 3-1, earning first-year head coach Lisa Cropper a victory in her Warrior debut.
Abbey Nixon scored twice for KP, the match-winner at 19:08 of first half and the third Warrior goal at 26:36 of the second half.
Raegan Simeone tied the match for KP at 10:23 of the first half.
The Warriors outshot Sharon 16-1 with senior center back Sam Robison anchoring the midfield and defense. KP makes its home debut Monday against Cropper’s former coached-team, Franklin High.
Canton 3, Attleboro 0
CANTON — Bombardiers’ sophomore goalie Ava Haggerty had 22 saves in her varsity debut while sophomore forward Emma Briggs played well up front, but it wasn’t enough in the Hockomock League loss.
Attleboro, which trailed 1-0 at halftime, visits Mansfield on Monday.
Taunton x, North Attleboro x
NORTH ATTLEBORO — .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.