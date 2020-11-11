WRENTHAM — The relentless energy put forth by the Crocker sisters, Grace and Isabelle along with Abby Nixon on the attacking front line of the King Philip Regional High field hockey team has been a tried and true formula for the success of the Warriors this season.
Isabelle Crocker scored the tying tally, Grace Crocker scored the go-ahead goal, Nixon collected a pair of assists, but it was sophomore Lauren Barierro who scored what proved to be the match-winner for King Philip in a dramatic 3-2 decision over Foxboro High Wednesday in a Hockomock League Cup match at Macktaz Field.
“I think we wore them down a bit, my top line is really coming together — they’re getting to be like sonar,” King Philip coach Lisa Cropper said of the trio. “They know where each other is going to be.”
King Philip (7-2-3) scored three unanswered goals, rebounding from an early one-goal deficit to take a 3-1 lead in the fourth quarter when Barierro finished off a feed from Sydney O’Shea in the 52nd minute.
“What I was worried about was that our kids would get worn out playing that style,” Cropper said of the relentless running from one end of the field to the other. “We’ve been running hard for over a week because I knew this was going to be a track meet.”
Foxboro (6-3-2) scored the first goal (Mary Collins at 8:07 of the first quarter) and last goal (Dylan Rappoli at 8:03 of the fourth quarter) in the match, but went scoreless for 44 minutes in between.
The Warriors created ample opportunity to regain the lead in the second quarter on a Rappoli to Mya Waryas exchange for a point blank shot in the 21st minute; an Ella Waryas shot off the right side in the 23rd minute; and pressures by Rappoli over the final five minutes.
Rappoli converted one of the few Foxboro scoring chances during the second half in the 53rd minute, finishing off a rebound after a shot by Mary Collins from the right side.
“Our midfielders played a little bit high and they were a little gassed,” Foxboro coach Melissa Bordieri said of the endless running and open space of 7-on-7 competition. “Their (King Philip) speed definitely made a difference. I have a good defenders, but you can’t allow that (breakaways) many times.”
Foxboro had seized the lead midway through the first quarter on a “high stick” goal by Mary Collins, with Ella Waryas assisting — the sequence being ruled valid as there was “no imminent danger” by the stick and the ball glanced off of the stick of a King Philip defender.
“We had opportunities to make something happen in the circle,” Bordieri said. “You have to take advantage of those opportunities. I knew this was going to be a close game, a back and forth game and they’re a good team.”
King Philip knotted the score two minutes into the second quarter when Isabelle Crocker scored at the left post on a cross from Nixon.
Similarly, it was Nixon, on the left flank in the 41st minute of the match, in the third quarter who set up Grace Crocker for King Philip’s go-ahead goal.
King Philip had some great scoring chances denied by Foxboro goalie Hannah Trombly — two pressures by Grace Crocker in the very first two minutes; a Nixon drive off the left side in the fourth minute; another Grace Crocker chance four minutes into the second half; a Paige Berdos breakaway in the 37th minute; a Nixon to Grace Crocker bid in the 40th minute; an Isabelle Crocker breakaway three minutes into the fourth quarter.
“Foxboro is an outstanding team,” Cropper said. “No. 5 (Rappoli) is one of the leading scorers in the league, they’re up-tempo, they take their free hits quickly so we have to be on our toes and we were.
“We were a little tight (in the first quarter), but we bounced back nicely. We had to relax and have fun with it. We had our lesson in adversity and it fired us up.”
