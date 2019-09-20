ATTLEBORO — The King Philip Regional High field hockey team is building for the future under new coach Lisa Cropper. The Warriors did just that on Friday, beating Attleboro High 2-1 in a Hockomock League match at Tozier-Cassidy Field.
The Warriors recovered from a one-goal halftime deficit to the Bombardiers while King Philip goalie Makenzie Manning staved off a second-half penalty stroke.
“We’re in a learning process, it’s a bit of a rebuilding year,” Cropper said, “so we have to learn from each game, whether it’s a loss or a win.”
Samantha Robison tallied the equalizer for KP (3-2-1) three minutes into the second half with a drive off of the right side. At 43 minutes, Paige Crocker whacked in a rebound of her own drive from the right flank.
The Bombardiers (2-4) had taken the lead in the 17th minute when senior Anna Beck made a strong drive from the top of the circle, with Hannah Webster assisting on the score.
“It was a winnable game for us, we played a good first half,” AHS coach Lindsay Antunes said of the Bombardiers, who had three penalty corners. “But we had to score on that penalty shot. We do (that) and we retake the lead, it could have been a different match.”
Manning made a glove save on the chest high drive which hit her dead center, hardly having to move in the 37th minute.
The Bombardiers had two other strong pressures, with Webster creating a chance at the left post at 42 and an Amanda Burns’ penalty corner from the left side at 47 with an ensuing drive by Beck was denied.
The King Philip defense answered the call in foiling AHS from scoring more over the initial 30 minutes. Robison broke up an AHS penalty corner in the fifth minute; Hailey Izydorczak stopped a Bombardiers’ penalty corner by Campbell Kofton at 25; and Charlotte Colella denied another Kofton corner at 28 minutest.
”We’ve got to learn from a win,” Cropper said of the two points taken. “What did we take from the win, what it took to do that against a good team. We’ve been stressing to play more team-oriented, we have to rely on each other. They realize the energy that it takes.”
The Bombardiers next host crosstown rival Bishop Feehan Monday, while King Philip hosts Stoughton Tuesday.
