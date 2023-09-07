STOUGHTON — The King Philip Regional High field hockey team cruised to an 11-0 win over Stoughton High on Thursday, led by hat tricks from Mara Boldy and Ella Morgan, for its first win of the season in league play.
Morgan notched her first career goal in the process while Makenzie McDevitt and Meg Dowling scored for the Warriors as well.
Kelly Holmes added three points, assisting twice while scoring once, and both Tayla McDuff and Bridget king scored their first career goals at the varsity level in the win. Addison Lewis also tallied her first career point with an assist.
King Philip’s Kaitlyn Parish posted her first career shutout in goal in her first game. The Warriors (1-0) host Franklin Monday.
Canton 5, North Attleboro 0
CANTON — The Rocketeers trailed 1-0 after the first quarter of their opener, allowing 13 corner shots to their one on offense.
Canton pulled away from there.
North Attleboro goalkeeper Gracie Leary stopped nine shots while Emily Burnham played strong at midfield.
The Rocketeers (0-1) next play Monday at Taunton.