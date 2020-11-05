ATTLEBORO — That thunder heard at Tozier-Cassidy Field Thursday afternoon was created by the King Philip Regional High field hockey team.
Engaged in a bitter struggle through 30 minutes and a 1-1 deadlock early in the second half, the Warriors scored three goals within 90 seconds to upend Attleboro High 4-2 in the third meeting of the season between the Hockomock League members.
The Bombardiers battled King Philip to a scoreless duel in their first meeting and then dropped a 3-1 decision in the rain at Macktaz Field in the rematch.
In extending its unbeaten streak to five matches (4-0-1), King Philip broke the deadlock on a goal by senior wing Abby Nixon after a run and pass from Grace Crocker in the 33rd minute — 30 seconds after the Bombardiers had tied the match.
Then in quick-step fashion, King Philip twice beat the Bombardiers down the field. Senior Paige Berdos scored what proved to be the match-winner in the 34th minute on a breakaway down the left side, with Nixon forcing the action. Seconds later, junior Sydney O’Shea finished off a 2-on-1 threat with Berdos to create a 4-1 King Philip advantage.
“Those three really play well together,” King Philip coach Lisa Cropper said of Nixon and the Crocker sisters. “They’re in tune with each other and have learned how to use their speed and use the space.”
Attleboro (3-2-2) had deadlocked the match at 1-1 two minutes into the second half. Bombardier senior Amanda Burns finished off a re-start by Campbell Compton with Laura McVeigh assisting.
Bombardier junior Maddie Ellis scored the second Attleboro goal, early in the fourth quarter, in the 50th minute, deflecting home a long drive by Compton.
“We played well at times,” Attleboro coach Lindsay Antunes said.
Attleboro dominated the first quarter, while senior Shae Salisbury and Burns coveted their share of challenges through midfield.
“King Philip has some high level players and they were able to make more finishing plays,” Antunes said.
King Philip senior goalie Makenzie Manning (seven first-half saves) repeatedly thwarted Attleboro over the initial 30 minutes. After Attleboro goalie Ava Haggerty (nine saves) foiled King Philip’s Grace Crocker on a solo breakaway in the first minute of the match, the Bombardiers not only maintained possession, but kept the pace of play to their suiting.
Ellis unleashed strong drives in the seventh and ninth minutes; Burns had a great chance off the right side in the 11th minute and a shot in the crease in the 13th minute; while Salisbury had a breakaway threat in the 14th minute.
King Philip’s defense then met the Bombardier challenge. Juniors Jen Daniels and Molly Piller shut down Attleboro during the second and third quarters.
“I try to combat that (Attleboro attacking) by playing a zone,” Cropper said of her defense. “If we’re disciplined in our zone, then we were fine. We responded nicely.”
King Philip gained the lead early in the second quarter, in the 21st minute when Grace Crocker scored her seventh goal of the season, a rebound at the left post on a drive off the right side by sister Isabelle Crocker.
“I’ve been trying to get them to inter-change and cross-cross — that really confuses the defense,” Cropper said of her attacking trio. “They’re fast and they’re starting to do that really well. Especially with 7-on-7, there’s so much space, if you use it correctly, it’s almost impossible for the defense.”
