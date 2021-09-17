WRENTHAM — Sophomore Mara Boldy scored the opening goal and freshman Abby MacDonald scored her first varsity goal as the King Philip Regional High field hockey team routed North Attleboro High 4-0 Friday in a Hockomock League match.
The Warriors (4-0) also had goals from senior Margo Reilly and sophomore Kelly Homes. Goalie Haley Bright, buoyed by the defense of Molly Piller, make just one save.
Seekonk 7, Wareham 1
SEEKONK — Bria Dunphy scored three goals and collected two assists as the Warriors rolled in their South Coast Conference match. Lily Bento tallied twice for the Seekonk, while Cece Neary and Lily MacDonald each had one goal and one assist. Kate Eklund made five saves in goal.
Seekonk hosts Case Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.