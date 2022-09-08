WRENTHAM — Getting goals from five scorers, the King Philip Regional High field hockey team blasted Stoughton High, 9-0, Thursday in a season-opening rout at home.
Kelly Holmes led the team in points, scoring two goals and two assists. Mara Boldy led the team in goals with three, completing a hat-trick. In goal, Haley Bright recorded the shutout.
Nikki McDonald added two goals and an assist while Abby MacDonald added one goal and one assist. Sydney Maryland scored her first varsity goal.
King Philip (1-0) plays again on Monday, visiting Franklin.
Foxboro 9, Milford 0
MILFORD — Foxboro rocked Milford, getting six points from Mya Waryas and a hat trick from Mary Collins in the win.
Waryas’ six points came from a goal and five assists. Scoring goals in the win was Cam Collins, Jenny Gallagher, Izzy LeClair, Izzy Chamberlin and Ella Campbell.
Foxboro (1-0) plays again on Monday, visiting Mansfield.
Bishop Feehan 3, East Greenwich 0
ATTLEBORO — Bishop Feehan was awarded a forfeit win over East Greenwich.
The Shamrocks (1-0) play Saturday at St. Mary’s of Lynn.