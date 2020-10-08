WRENTHAM — The Crocker sisters have a knack for scoring goals while Abby Nixon creates opportunities and the rest of the roster of the King Philip Regional High field hockey team is blessed with athleticism and speed.
That formula for success at both ends of the field translated into a 5-1 victory over Mansfield High Thursday in a Hockomock League match at Macktaz Field.
Beating Mansfield for the second time this week, KP (2-0) scored in every quarter, taking a 3-0 advantage by intermission and a 4-1 lead into the final 15 minutes.
Isabella and Grace Crocker each scored a pair of goals for KP, while Paige Berdos registered goal No. 5 for the Warriors at 6:09 of the fourth quarter.
“It starts from the back end, from the defense,” King Philip coach Lisa Cropper said of the Warriors’ Jess Daniels and Morgan Cunningham, a pair of ice hockey standouts, whose stick skills help transition from defense to create offense .
“We’re trying to teach them that with six kids, you can’t chase all the way to the corners,” Cropper said of surrendering 25-yard re-starts instead of wasting physical stamina. “You’re not running as much that way. We’re trying to teach them to protect the house, stay inside, protect the circle and shadow them instead of chasing.”
The Warriors had a repeated run of breakout scoring chances.
“I’ve been telling the kids as soon as you get daylight in the circle, shoot it,” Cropper said. “Abby (Nxon) is phenomenal, but she’s the one creating havoc with her speed and her stickwork.”
That put plenty of pressure on Mansfield’s backline of Lindsay Devine, Ally McDevitt and Grace Fernandes.
“We had chances early, but it’s so hard because KP had all six kids in the circle,” Mansfield High coach Theresa Nyhan said of the Warriors surrendering the 25-yard re-start hits, but not many true scoring chances.
“We were not smart with our 25-yard hit selections or our options,” Nyhan added.
King Philip goalie Makenzie Manning (six saves) blanked the Hornets for nearly 43 minutes until Lola Varrecchione scored at 43:54 of the match late in the third quarter.
“They (the Warriors) certainly took advantage of their opportunities,” Nyhan said
King Philip took the lead at 3:41 when junior Isabella Berdos scored the first of her two goals. She made it 3-0 at 27:21, late in the second quarter with a drive off of the right wing.
Senior Grace Crocker scored the match-winning goal for KP, the first of her two goals, early in the second quarter at 17:05 by finishing off a Nixon feed from the right side.
Sophomore Lily Danehy (11 saves) was solid on the goal line for Mansfield.
“You have to sub at the right time,” Nyhan saud of the changing of lines on the fly with the new rules for competition, allowing for KP to create many breakaway advantages. “If they’re in too long, they can’t get there (back to defend).”
Grace Crocker built King Philip’s lead to four goals 1:38 into the second half and there were plenty more balls that could have been put in the back of the Mansfield net.
“We work it out, just like a fast break — down the sideline and into space,” Cropper said of KP’s offensive motion. “I’m still trying to get the forwards to use the space (with four less players on the field) more. Nobody is going to catch them. We’re getting those odd-man rushes because of the way that we’re playing defense.”
Mansfield visits Taunton Tuesday, while King Philip will host Franklin.
