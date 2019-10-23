MANSFIELD — In a battle of two MIAA Tournament-bound Hockomock League teams, the King Philip High field hockey team tallied twice during the first half and blanked Mansfield High 2-0 on its home turf Wednesday.
KP goalie Makenzie Manning turned away 15 Mansfield shots, while Christina Gifun set up the match-winning goal and scored a goal as the Warriors won their ninth match of the season.
KP junior Isabelle Crocker scored what proved to be the game-winning goal at the 10-minute mark of the first half on a cross from Gifun.
Gifun gave the Warriors a 2-0 advantage nine minutes later on one of KP’s four penalty corners from Sammy Robison. Mansfield held a 15-8 edge in shots and 12-4 advantage in penalty corners.
“We’re struggling to score goals, and for a team to be down two goals at the half, that puts the pressure on,” Mansfield High coach Theresa Nyhan said.
KP’s Manning benefited from the defensive play of senior Charlotte Colella and sophomore Haley Izydorczak. Mansfield goaltender Kayla Hunter made six stops on the backline for the Hornets.
KP thwarted a string of consecutive penalty corners by Mansfield early in the second half. “We had chances early on, we were in it,” Nyhan added.
KP (9-5-3) will travel to Oliver Ames on Friday for its regular-season finale, while Mansfield (8-6-2) will travel to Duxbury Thursday.
Foxboro 8, Sharon 0
FOXBORO — Brooke Connolly scored two of Foxboro’s three goals in the opening nine minutes of the second half as the Warriors quickly extended their 3-0 halftime lead and pulled away for the Hockomock League victory.
Jaime Notarangelo finished with five points on two goals and three assists, while Dylan Rappoli had four points, including a goal in each half.
Connolly scored goals at 2:18 and 8:41 of the second half, while Rappoli netted her second at 8:01 after the intermission. Mya Waryas (at 17:18 of the first half) scored the eventual game-winner, while Foxboro did not allow the Eagles a shot on goaltender Hannah Trombley.
Foxboro (11-1-5) will travel to North Attleboro on Friday.
Attleboro 2, Taunton 1
TAUNTON — Madison Ellis set up a pair of second-half goals by the Bombardiers, which put AHS into the MIAA Tournament. Sarah McMahon scored the match-winner for AHS (8-7-2) in the 42nd minute, with Ellis assisting, then Amanda Burns created a two-goal margin.
Ava Haggerty totaled five saves in goal for the AHS shutout, with Taunton being limited to a pair of penalty corners. AHS closes out the regular season at home Friday against Franklin.
Canton 6, North Attleboro 1
CANTON — The Rocketeers limited the Hockomock League powerhouse Bulldogs to just a pair of first-half goals, and then cut the gap to one when Emma Bailey scored three minutes into the second half off of a Lindsay Robinson cross.
However, North (6-7-3) was limited to just three shots and two penalty corners in the match. The Rocketeers travel to Bishop Feehan Thursday for a non-league match.
