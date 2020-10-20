WRENTHAM — The Warriors were changing on the fly, with King Philip Regional High field hockey coach Lisa Cropper substituting a half-dozen players every two minutes to combat physical fatigue under the revised 7-on-7 rules for competition as put forth by the MIAA in its COVID-19 policy.
That worked wonders, too, as KP took the lead barely two minutes into the Hockomock League match against Milford Tuesday, and the Warriors put three goals on the Macktaz Field scoreboard by intermission and ran away for a 5-0 victory.
Senior Abby Nixon scored a goal in each of the first two quarters (at 1:44 and at 20:37), while junior Margo Riley created a three-goal advantage for KP (3-2) with 1:26 left until halftime.
Senior Maddie Paradis, making her first varsity start in goal for KP, made two key back-to-back stops to preserve the lead in the fifth minute. Paradis then didn’t face stern pressure the rest of the way, making three saves for the shutout in her debut as 0-5 Milford (with only 15 players in uniform) has yet to score a goal this season, while yielding 43 goals.
Nixon scored the first of her two goals as KP controlled the opening face-off and maintained possession of the ball on Milford turf, finishing off a goal-mouth scramble with Isabelle Crocker.
Then six minutes into the second quarter, Nixon was the last Warrior with the ball on her stick after a terrific series of passes — a restart by Lauren Barierro and a pass from Grace Crocker.
And at 28:34 of the first half, Riley whacked in a rebound of a drive by Kayla O’Brien, which dented the right goal post for the third KP goal.
“I believe in all the kids getting a chance to play,” Cropper said of the constant change of casts, putting fresh legs on the field. “I give Milford a lot of credit too, they played very well, they competed.”
After back-to-back setbacks to Franklin last week, scoring just one goal over 120 minutes, KP relished the chance to return to the field and to form.
“A match like that helped us work on the offensive side of things,” Cropper said. “It gave us a chance to move the ball, up the middle, side-to-side, and with all of the kids that we had out there, it was a good learning experience.”
There were plenty more scoring chances too. In the first quarter, Kayla O’Brien, Emily Cochran and Riley were all in close for shots.
Two minutes into the second quarter, Grace Crocker had a drive off the right wing. Junior Isabelle Crocker forced two turnovers, resulting in a pair of point- blank bids for her sister, a senior, a minute later. Grace Crocker had another goal-mouth shot in the 20th minute, and Sydney O’Shea and Kelly Holmes both unleashed strong drives in the 24th minute, the latter then having a point-blank chance in the 25th minute.
The Warriors have a rematch with the Scarlet Hawks Thursday in Milford.
