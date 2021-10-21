WRENTHAM — Senior Veronica Nowakowski scored her first varsity career goal, helping the King Philip Regional High field hockey team to a 7-0 victory over Milford High Thursday in a Hockomock League match at Macktaz Field.
Nowakowski scored at 3:10 of the fourth quarter for the Warriors’ seventh goal after KP had taken a 3-0 lead by halftime, while Warrior goalie Haley Bright had to make just one stop for the shutout.
The Warriors had seven goal scorers. In the first half, it was Lily Brown, Sydney O’Shea (one assist) and Kelly Holmes (two assists). In the second half, Makenzie McDevitt, Mara Boldy (one assist) and Margo Riley (two assists) all scored in addition to Nowakowski. KP (12-3-1) has a match Tuesday at Attleboro.
Attleboro 1, Taunton 0
TAUNTON — Senior attacker Maddie Ellis scored the lone goal of the Hockomock League Kelley-Rex Division match 3:07 into the second quarter as the MIAA Tournament-bound Bombardiers held on for the victory.
The Bombardiers (10-5-1) notched their second shutout of the week as goalie Ava Haggerty was tested by five Tiger penalty corners and eight shots.
Olivia Hillman set up Ellis’ 22nd goal of the season. The Bombardiers had nine penalty corners. AHS hosts King Philip Tuesday.
Franklin 6, Mansfield 1
MANSFIELD — Goalkeeper Lily Danehy (20 saves) and senior midfielder Caitlin Dumouchel were solid against unbeaten Franklin, but the Panthers tallied three goals in each half to win going away.
Franklin tallied the go-ahead goal in the first quarter and added two more in the second quarter. The Hornets (4-9-2) faced a four-goal deficit before Maddie Brown finished off a Mansfield penalty corner with Celia Puleo assisting.
”We showed some heart,” MHS coach Theresa Nyhan said of her Hornets’ second half surge which resulted in Franklin not having a penalty corner.
Mansfield plays Saturday at Tri-Valley League power Holliston.
Foxboro 4, Sharon 0
SHARON — The Warriors notched their fourth straight win by scoring two goals in each half of the Hockomock League Davenport Division match. Jen Gallagher (at 8:01) put Foxboro in front in the first quarter, while Izzy Chamberlin (at 1:37) scored in the second quarter.
In the second half, Kate Collins scored at 7:07 of the third quarter and Paige Curran (at 2:26) finished off the scoring in the fourth quarter.
Foxboro goalkeeper Lily Jones had to make one testing save for the shutout. The Warriors (9-5) have a non-league match at home Friday against Medfield.
Canton 4, North Attleboro 0
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Bulldogs spoiled the Rocketeers’ Senior Night festivities, scoring a pair of second quarter goals to take a 3-0 lead by halftime and eventually clinch the Hockomock League’s Davenport Division title with the win. Grace Leary totaled five saves in goal for North (6-6-3), which hosts Stoughton Tuesday.
