MANSFIELD — Goalie Makenzie Manning stole the show, not to mention two points for the King Philip Regional High field hockey team, in a thrilling 3-2 decision over Mansfield High Tuesday night at Alumni Field in the season opener for both Hockomock League members.
Manning totaled 22 saves in net, never allowing Mansfield to take the lead.
Isabelle Crocker tallied twice for KP in the second half, regaining the lead for the Warriors at 2-1 in the third quarter and scoring the match-winner to break a 2-2 tie in the fourth quarter. Abby Nixon netted the go-ahead goal for KP in the seventh minute of the second quarter.
Abby Varrechione knotted the match at 1-1 for Mansfield with Grace Danehy assisting in the third quarter. Stori Rounds scored early in the fourth quarter for the Hornets, tying the match at 2-2. Lily Daney was solid on the goal line for Mansfield in her varsity debut, totaling 11 saves.
Mansfield visits KP’s Macktaz Field for a 3:45 p.m. rematch on Thursday
Oliver Ames 5, North Attleboro 1
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Senior Elleny Bau scored the lone goal of the Hockomock League match for the Rocketeers in the fourth quarter of their season opener.
The Tigers staked a 4-0 lead, taking the lead just 38 seconds into the match with a quck-strke goal.
Julia Puccio assisted on Bau’s goal and nearly scored on a late second quarter bid.
North Attleboro has a rematch with the Tigers Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Foxboro 3, Sharon 0
SHARON — Dylan Rappoli scored a pair of goals as the Warriors opened their Hockomock League season with an impressive victory over the Eagles.
Rappoli scored the second and fourth goals for Foxboro, which held a 3-0 halftime lead. Hannah Trombley had to make just one save for the shutout.
Mya Waryas notched the match-winner for Foxboro within the first five minutes. Mia DiNunzo scored Foxboro’s third goal, while Mary Collins scored the fifth goal in the fourth quarter. Sharon visits Foxboro Thursday.
Bishop Stang 1, Bishop Feehan 0
DARTMOUTH — The Shamrocks battled the Spartans on even terms through the 60 minutes of the non-league match.
Bishop Stang scored its lone goal in the second half, while the Shamrocks had a potential tying goal waved off as time expired.
Riley Brennan tended goal for the Shamrocks (1-1), totaling six saves.
Bishop Feehan returns home Tuesday for a CCL match with St. Mary’s of Lynn.
