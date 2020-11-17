FRANKLIN — For 45 minutes, the Hockomock League field hockey championship was hanging in the balance.
The Warriors of King Philip High, seeking to trump unbeaten Franklin for the first time in three meetings with the Panthers this season, matched strides and defensive prowess endline to endline.
Yet one defensive miscue, with 20 seconds remaining in the third quarter, resulted in Amanda Lewandowski converting the chance and helped Franklin secure a 1-0 title-taking victory in the Hockomock Cup Tuesday at the Beaver St. Athletic Complex.
Unfortunately for KP, the true scoring chances were all too few through three quarters of play, while a potential match-equalizing breakaway bid seven minutes into the fourth quarter by Grace Crocker was denied by Franklin goalie Neilee Hess.
“We made a mistake on defense, and we needed to convert there,” KP coach Lisa Cropper said of the pair of plays that determined the outcome of the match. “We played well enough to win. We knew that they would try to take away our transition and control the midfield.
“We had to be smarter with our passes,” Cropper continued. “I was trying to get our kids to use that zig-zagging more. They play their centerback way up, so there was room in the middle. Most kids want to go down the sidelines; with our speed, that’s was what we normally would want to do.
“We had them at times, but we needed to send that (ball) into the corner more to create space.”
KP senior goalie Makenzie Manning proved to be a yeoman, blanking Franklin during the first half. The Panthers accounted for some 14 shots, with the Warrior making six saves there and another seven during the second half.
Manning kept KP alive during a two-minute Franklin power play in the final two minutes of the first half, making a spectacular save on a drive off the left side.
During the first quarter, Abby Nixon was in close in the second minute, and Isabelle Crocker had a rush down the right side in the 14th minute.
In the second quarter, Isabelle Crocker had a breakaway bid, feeding the ball over to sister Grace, but the solo bid chance went astray.
With the match still scoreless, Grace Crocker had a strong pressure, then on a loose-ball chance. Ally Beltramini had four straight restarts for KP in the third quarter, in the 38th and 39th minutes, but none resulted in a true scoring chance.
“We knew that KP would be really hard to play, that they would be aggressive, and Lisa (Cropper) always comes in with a very good game plan,” Franklin coach Michelle Hess said. “She was going to try and slow down our better players.”
“We came out a little defensive, a little nervous,” Hess added. “We had to settle in.”
Sara Carney, the Panthers’ athletic and multi-dimensional midfielder, along with the Panthers’ front line of Kaitlyn Carney (15 goals, seven assists), Lewandowski (15 goals, six assists) and Steph Bell (11 goals, two assists) were able to utilize their speed and tact to deny KP many opportunities.
“If you can stop their transition, their forwards are so fast, my backs match them speed-wise, so we felt that we were kind of safe there as far as getting through the midfield and pushing the ball forward,” Hess added.
Lewandowski scored the lone goal after a restart by Sara Carney, finishing off a loose-ball scramble at the right post.
The Warriors (7-5-2) had dropped 2-1 and 2-0 decision earlier in the Hockomock League season to Franklin, which had outscored foes 65-5 this season. KP was held scoreless for just the third time this season, having totaled 33 goals overall.
“We made one mistake on defense; we were trying to force everything to our right, to their left, our strong side, and the one time that we didn’t, they got it in,” Cropper said of the lone goal. “We had our chances.”
KP well stifled Franklin’s forward motion. Jen Daniels broke up Kaitlyn Carney in the circle in the 13th minute, and Molly Piller took away another Panther scoring bid in the 15th minute.
In the second quarter, Morgan Cunningham broke up a rush in the 18th minute and a drive off of the right side in the 25th minute, while twice Kelly Holmes cleared Franklin pressures in the 20th minute.
In the third quarter, Beltramini denied the Panthers twice at the left post in the 41st minute, while Cunningham alleviated the Panther pressure with a great clear in the 43rd minute.
“I was hoping that we could get to overtime or a shootout; I felt that we had the advantage with Makenzie (Manning) in goal,” Cropper said. “The effort was there, we played well and we got better as the match went along — we figured it out.”
Bishop Feehan 2, Bishop Stang 0
ATTLEBORO — Taking the field for its first-ever playoff match, the Shamrocks of Bishop Feehan toppled the Spartans in the semifinal round of the Catholic Central League playoffs at McGrath Stadium.
Senior Annie D’Ambrosia scored both goals for Bishop Feehan (7-2-1), which will now meet the winner of Thursday’s match between Bishop Fenwick and St. Mary’s on Saturday. The site will be determined by the outcome of that match.
“Playing a team for the third time, we were able to practice based on how they played and their personnel,” Bishop Feehan coach Betsy D’Ambrosia said. The Shamrocks dominated from the opening whistle, firing 25 shots on goal during the match.
D’Ambrosia put the Shamrocks ahead in the second quarter, in the 21st minute at 6:02 of the session, converting a partial breakaway after a Mary Daly feed.
Riley Brennan, the Shamrocks’ goalie, had to make eight saves for the shutout, being ably aided by the defensive work through the middle of the field by Katie Faust and Ava Meehan.
The Shamrocks lost the first meeting of the season with Bishop Stang, but then won the second contest.
The Shamrocks and Brennan preserved that one-goal margin for better than 33 minutes before D’Ambrosia scored her second goal in the fourth quarter in the 51st minute, at 9:32 of the session.
