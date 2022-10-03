ATTLEBORO — Siobhan Landers scored three goals and Jordan Mooney two more as the Attleboro High field hockey team took a 7-0 Hockomock League win over Sharon High on Monday.
The Bombardiers also had goals from Nora Desrosiers and Bailey Ellis in the win.
“Great team effort with a big focus on transferring, back passing and communicating,” Attleboro head coach Jessica Pink said. “The girls found some great pockets to capitalize and get the ball in the net.”
Tallying assists in the win was Marley Young (three) and Alyvia Bessette (one)
Franklin 4, Mansfield 0
FRANKLIN — The Hornets dropped their Hockomock League match despite 19 saves in goal from Lily Danehy.
The Hornets had difficulty holding possession, leading to a lot of pressure on their defense.
Carys Colby, Fadila Krieche and Celia Bothelo had strong games for Mansfield.
Dighton-Rehoboth 1, omerset Berkley 0
The lone goal in D-R’s win came off the stick of Caleigh Cloonan, assisted by Lexi Fratus.
Rowan Whittaker made 10 saves in goal. Becky Davis, Emma Horrocks and Sophie Darling all had strong days on the field.
Foxboro 3, North Attleboro 1
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Foxboro had two scores from Mary Collins and one grom Jenny Gallagher in its win over North Attleboro.
The Warriors had particularly strong days on offense from Vl Beigel in the midfield and the Waryas-Collins tandem in front of the goal.
Credited with assists in the win was Collins and Mia Dinunzio (two).
North Attleboro’s lone score came in the third quarter to cut the difference down to 2-1 on a Julia Puccio shot, assisted by Caroline Folan.
Canton 5, King Philip 2
WRENTHAM — King Philip had two goals from Abby MacDonald and Mara Boldy, but was unable to hold back Canton.
Kelly Holmes was credited with the assist on Boldy’s score.