CANTON — The Attleboro High field hockey team pulled out a 2-1 decision over Canton High on Tuesday, getting a pair of goals from Siobhan Landers for the win.
The Bombardiers had assists from Alyvia Bessette, Marley Young and Jordan Mooney in what was a group effort, according to Bombardiers coach Jessica Pink.
“It was a collective team win today,” Pink said. “There was no one player that stood out as the defense worked together to secure the win and resist a lot of Canton pressure at the end of the game.”
Pink highlighted the work out of the midfield, which was equally as important in supplying the offense as it was in supporting the defense.
“The middies fed the offense and came up with some big block tackles to maintain position,” Pink said. “Offense capitalized on a corner to get the first goal and then some dynamic give and goes to secure the second.”
In goal for Attleboro was Siany Ortez, who made 12 saves. Attleboro (5-8) plays Thursday, hosting Milford.
North Attleboro 8, Sharon 1
SHARON — North Attleboro cruised past Sharon, allowing a score in the fourth quarter as the only blemish in the win.
The Rocketeers led 7-0 entering halftime, with five goals coming in the second quarter.
The Rocketeers had two goals each from Ava Spencer (first, 7:18; second, 1:05), Caroline Folan (first, 5:12; second, 14:20) and Julia Puccio (second, 12:01, 2:33). Madison Folan scored at 4:25 in the second quarter and Ella Luistro scored at 5:55 in the fourth quarter.
The Rocketeers won the offensive corner battle 6-2. North (6-5-1) plays Taunton on Thursday.
Bishop Feehan 5, Bishop Stang 0
ATTLEBORO — The Shamrocks had goals from Sam Buonaccorsi, Lily Marchand, Ava Meehan and two off the stick of Kay Murphy.
Bishop Feehan totaled 10 offensive corners and held Stang to two corners on the other end. Emma Mitchell earned the shutout in goal.
Feehan (9-1-3) remained unbeaten in CCL play at 3-0-2. The Shamrocks play Thursday against St. Mary’s of Lynn.
Foxboro 7, Taunton 0
FOXBORO — Foxboro scored three goals in the second quarter and four more in the fourth quarter to pull away to the Hockomock League win.
Ella Campbell scored twice in the second quarter, netting goals at 12:52 and 10:24. Mya Waryas scored unassisted at 2:03 to send the game to halftime 3-0.
Paige Curren scored at the 13:28 mark in the fourth and from there it was all Mary Collins, scoring the next three goals at 12:03, 6:24 and 4:55 to put the game away.
The win was Foxboro’s sixth in a row, and its fifth shutout in its streak where the Warriors are outscoring opponents 26-1. Foxboro (8-0-2) hosts Mansfield Thursday.