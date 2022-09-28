2022-09-29-tsc-spt-FHS-AHS-fh1
Buy Now

Attleboro High’s Jordan Mooney knocks down a high ball in the first half against Foxboro High Wednesday.

 Dave DeMelia/ For The Sun Chronicle

SEEKONK — The Seekonk High field hockey team posted its second win in a row, nipping Fairhaven High, 1-0, on Wednesday night.

The low-scoring affair was attributed by Seekonk head coach Kim Pellerin to her team playing on its grass field as opposed to its turf.