SEEKONK — The Seekonk High field hockey team posted its second win in a row, nipping Fairhaven High, 1-0, on Wednesday night.
The low-scoring affair was attributed by Seekonk head coach Kim Pellerin to her team playing on its grass field as opposed to its turf.
“The game is so different on the grass,” Pellerin said. “(The play) went up and down the field.”
The lone score of the game for the Warriors came at 4:55 of the second quarter, with Kelly Leinson hitting the backboard off an assist from Hannah Mello.
Multiple Fairhaven chances in the offensive end were held off by the Warriors defense, with Lauren Moraler and Sydney Trudeau getting credited for good games by Pellerin.
Seekonk’s Katie Eklund stopped six shots in net. Seekonk (2-5-1) plays at Bourne om Friday.
Foxboro 3, Attleboro 0
FOXBORO — Attleboro was shut out by Hockomock opponent Foxboro, with three goals coming from the Warriors in the win.
The first Warriors’ goal came from Mya Waryas in the first quarter. Mary Collins scored the next two, with both assisted by Waryas.
In net for Attleboro was Siany Ortiz, who made nine saves. The Bombardiers had a nice defensive performance from Paige Parenteau and good ball movement from Jordan Mooney and Siobhan Ianders, per Attleboro head coach Jessica Pink.
Attleboro (3-6) plays on Friday, hosting Franklin. Foxboro (6-0-2) hosts Canton on Friday.
King Philip 7, Sharon 0
SHARON — King Philip rolled in a shutout over Sharon, getting a team-high three points (one goal, two assists) from Mara Boldy.
The Warriors were led in the attacking third with two goals each from Lea Santoro and Ella McDonnell. Kari Calderone also scored a goal, her first in her high school career.
King Philip (5-2-1) returns to the field on Thursday, hosting North Attleboro.
Oliver Ames 6, North Attleboro 1
EASTON — North Attleboro’s lone score came in the fourth quarter at 7:05 in its loss to Oliver Ames.
Julia Puccio found the back of the net to cut the gap to five. The Rocketeers had eight offensive corners and one from the defensive side as North applied pressure in the circle and had chances from the corner, but was unable to finish.
North Attleboro (4-3-1) visits King Philip on Thursday.