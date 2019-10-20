EASTON — With three matches remaining in the regular season, the Attleboro High field hockey team needs to take at least three points in order to advance into the MIAA Tournament.
That is the scenario for the Bombardiers, who fell 2-1 at Oliver Ames in a Hockomock League match. The Tigers held a 1-0 lead at intermission and then tallied early in the second half for a two-goal margin.
Madison Ellis put AHS (7-7-1) on the scoreboard in the 55th minute of the match, with Campbell Compton assisting. The Bombardiers next visit King Philip Monday.
