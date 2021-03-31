REHOBOTH -- Junior Cassie Lunghi scored three goals, two during the first half as the unbeaten Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High field hockey team downed Fairhaven 7-1 Wednesday in a South Coast Conference match.
Katie Moura, Hailey Enos, Cam Mirando and Hailey Calore also scored single goals for the Falcons (3-0), who held a 5-0 halftime lead. Lunghi netted her third goal during the third quarter.
D-R outshot the Blue Devils by a 24-13 margin. The Falcons return to action Saturday at Case.
