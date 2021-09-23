MANSFIELD -- Junior Rose Maher scored goals in the final minute of the first and second quarters in directing the Mansfield High field hockey team to a 4-0 verdict over Stoughton Thursday in a Hockomock League match.
The Hornets tallied a trio of first-half goals, while goalie Lily Danehy proved to be strong under pressure in making nine saves for the shutout.
Maher put Mansfield (2-2-1) in front in the 14th minute of the match, with Grace DiMartino assisting. She scored again in the 29th minute, late in the second quarter, with Greta Hobbs assisting.
Senior Sadie Mello came off the bench to net her first goal of the season, the Hornets' second goal of the match four minutes into the second quarter, with DiMartino once again setting up the scoring sequence.
Junior Kristina Kipp netted goal No. 4 for Mansfield in the third quarter, in the 41st minute on a rebound. Mansfield next visits Franklin Monday.
King Philip 8, Sharon 0
WRENTHAM -- The unbeaten (6-0) Warriors controlled and maintained ball possession in routing the winless (0-5) and scoreless Eagles in the Hockomock League match. KP has now outscored foes by a 25-2 margin.
Senior Sydney O'Shea and sophomore Mara Boldy each scored two goals for the Warriors. O'Shea scored the match-winner, with Boldy assisting. The Warriors return to action Friday with a non-league match at Westwood.
Franklin 9, North Attleboro 0
NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The Rocketeers and goalie Grace Leary limited the Panthers to merely five penalty corners, but North was unable to overcome a 5-0 halftime deficit in the Hockomock League match. Franklin (5-0) has now outscored foes by a 32-2 margin this season.
