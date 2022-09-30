STOUGHTON -- The Mansfield High field hockey team entered the weekend with 7-0 Hockomock League rout of Stoughton High on Friday.
The Hornets got three goals from Rose Maher in the first half, giving the visitors enough of a cushion the rest of the way.
Danni Cuzzi scored twice while Frankie Smith and Ava Adams each scored once for Mansfield (3-3-1).
The Hornets travel to Franklin Monday.
Foxboro 2, Canton 0
FOXBORO -- A second quarter goal by Mary Collins and another in the third quarter by Mya Waryas were all the Warriors needed in their Hockomock League win.
Foxboro improved its unbeaten streak to eight games 6-0-2) where it has not allowed a goal in a win. The Warriors are out-scoring teams 29-0 in their wins.
Dighton-Rehoboth 2, Durfee 0
DIGHTON --The Falcons handed Durfee its first loss of the season, getting two late scores to win at home.
The loss for Durfee snaps a run of eight games where it had gone beaten at 7-0-1.
Olivia Gabriel socred the first goal of the game for the Falcons at 3:59 in the third quarter, getting a feed from Karina Bosco to get the go-ahead. D-R doubled its lead with two minutes left in the fourth quarter on a score by Lexi Fratus from an assist by Oliva Gabriel.
Rowan Whittaker turned aside all 11 shots In goal for D-R with strong defensive play from Emma Horrocks, Sophie Darling and Becky Davis.
Seekonk 0, Bourne 0
BOURNE -- Seekonk and Bourne went the distance in a scoreless draw, with Seekonk keeper Katie Eklund making seven saves.
Both teams had opportunities to score, but were unable. Lauren Moares played strong defense along with Felicia Paniagua and Hayden DiPietro in the midfield.
Franklin 8, Attleboro 0
ATTLEBORO -- In goal, Siany Ortiz had 15 saves for the Bombardiers in their shutout loss.