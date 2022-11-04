LEOMINSTER — Ava Adams collected the lone goal for the Mansfield High field hockey team as the No. 28 seed Hornets fell to No. 5 seed Leominster High, 4-1, Friday in the MIAA Division 2 Tournament’s Round of 32.
Rose Maher collected the assist on Adams goal while Lily Hanehy collected 18 saves in goal for Mansfield.
Lola Varicchione and Liv Madeira played well in the midfield for Mansfield, which ended its season with a 7-10-2 record.
DIV. 3 Dighton-Rehoboth 0, Newburyport 3
NEWBURYPORT — No. 27 seed Dighton-Rehoboth was blanked by No. 6 seed Newburyport as the Clippers scored a pair of second quarter goals and shut down the Falcons the rest of the way.