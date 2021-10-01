TAUNTON — The Mansfield High field hockey team rallied from a two-goal deficit over the final seven minutes to tie Taunton High 2-2 in their Hockomock League match Friday.
Celia Puleo scored with 20 seconds left in the match to earn the draw after Maddie Brown had put the Hornets (3-3-2) on the scoreboard in the 54th minute. Goalie Lily Danehy had five saves and held Taunton scoreless in the first half.The Hornets host Canton Tuesday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 4, Apponequet 0
REHOBOTH — Senior forward Cassie Lunghi scored three second-half goals as the unbeaten Falcons scored three goals in the fourth quarter for the South Coast Conference win.
Lunghi scored the opening goal for D-R (5-0-2) just 2:19 into the second half with Hailey Calore assisting. Lunghi scored her second and third goals in the 53rd and 55th minutes with Kam Marando assisting.
D-R’s attack held the Lakers to two shots and two penalty corners. Ella Gesner gave the Falcons a 2--0 lead at 6:04 of the fourth quarter with Marando assisting.
D-R hosts Notre Dame Academy Wednesday.
Oliver Ames 4, Foxboro 2
EASTON — Junior Jenny Gallagher scored both goals in the first half for Foxboro (3-4) with Mia Dinonzio and Paige Simoneou each assisting on a goal for the Warriors.
Goalkeepers Lily Jones and Catherine Ferguson combined for five saves for Foxboro which visits Milford Tuesday.
North Attleboro 7, Stoughton 2
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Julia Puccio led the charge for the Rocketeers with four unassisted goals in the Hockomock League romp.
Caroline Folan had the first goal for North Attleboro (3-4-1) as well as two assist. Kelsey Briere and Sadie Barend added the other two goals for the Rocketeers.
