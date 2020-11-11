EASTON — The unbeaten Oliver Ames High field hockey team needed to score twice in the second half to spoil the upset plans of Mansfield High Wednesday with a 2-0 win in the Hockomock League Cup series.
The Tigers (9-0-2) gained the lead in the third quarter and then added a second goal with two minutes remaining.
“It was a nail-biter,” Mansfield coach Theresa Nyhan said of the scoreless initial 30 minutes.
The Hornets (2-6-3) were led defensively by goalie Lily Danehy (12 saves) and the work of Lindsay Devine.
“We played with a lot of energy, we had some good early chances,” Nyhan said of a half-dozen first half scoring bids.
Franklin 8, North Attleboro 2
FRANKLIN — The unbeaten Kelley-Rex Division champions scored five first half goals and blanked the Rocketeers until the fourth quarter in their Hockomock Cup win.
Franklin (9-0-2) has outscored foes 59-4 this season.
Julia Puccio put the Rocketeers on the scoreboard at 1:53 of the fourth quarter, while Zoe McKeon (with Ava Spencer assisting) scored at 4:06. Hannah Bachand accounted for seven saves in goal for North Attleboro (3-8).
Cohasset 3, Bishop Feehan 0
COHASSET — The unbeaten Skippers scored a pair of second half goals to take the non-league match. Goalie Riley Brennan (14 saves) kept the Shamrocks in contention throughout the first half.
Bishop Feehan (5-2-1), which was held to only two shots, visits Bishop Fenwick Saturday.
