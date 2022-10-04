SHARON — The Mansfield High field hockey team shut out Sharon High, 6-0, on Tuesday, getting four goals in the first quartet to put itself in command the rest of the way.
“We were in control of the game,” Mansfield coach Theresa Nyhan said.
Kristina Kipp scored two goals and Lola Varricchione netted one. Ella Palanza also scored in the first quarter.
Danni Cuzzi scored in the third quarter and Rose Maher added another in the fourth quarter. Ava Adams had two assists in the win.
Mansfield (4-4-1) hosts Canton on Thursday.