MANSFIELD — The Mansfield High and Oliver Ames High field hockey teams battled to a 2-2 Hockomock League draw in Hockomock League action on Monday.
Oliver Ames’ Julia Maclaine, opened the scoring in the second quarter before the Hornets answered with back-to-back third quarter goals from Rose Maher and Ava Adams to go ahead 2-1.
A fourth quarter score from OA’s Kayla Kenney resulted in the draw
Mansfield head coach Theresa Nyahan said it was a much needed point for her Hornets after dropping four of its last five.
“This was a big game for us, we needed the point,” Nyhan said. “(We) brought lots of energy and played enthusiastically for 60 minutes.”
Mansfield (4-7-2) and hosts Sharon on Wednesday.
King Philip 4, Attleboro 0
ATTLEBORO — The Warriors blanked the Bombardiers on their home turf.
King Philip (9-4-1) was led by Lauren Barriero’s three points, with two coming off a goal and one off an assist. Nikki McDonald had two assists for the Warriors while Makenzie McDevitt also scored for King Philip.
Siany Ortez made 17 saves in goal for Attleboro (6-9). In net for King Philip was Haley Bright.
Bishop Feehan 1, Dover-Sherborn 1
DOVER — The the lone Shamrock goal came from Ava Meehan two minutes into the game off a penalty corner, assisted by Sam Buonaccorsi.
Dover-Sherborn tied the game up in the third quarter. Bishop Feehan (11-1-4) plays Seekonk Tuesday.