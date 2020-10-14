TAUNTON — Celia Puleo and Stori Rounds scored goals within a minute of each other in the fourth quarter, but the Mansfield High field hockey team had to settle for a 3-3 deadlock with Taunton High Wednesday in a Hockomock League match.
Puleo’s goal tied the match in the 51st minute. Rounds, with an assist from Grace Danehy put the Hornets in front 3-2 a half-minute later before Taunton tied the match with just over three minutes remaining.
Abby Varecchione put Mansfield (0-2-1) in front with 1:30 left until halftime.
In a wild, five-goal fourth quarter, Taunton scored the first two goals of the session to take a 2-1 lead.
“The first half was kind of uneventful, but the fourth quarter was back and forth,” Mansfield coach Theresa Nyhan said.
The Hornets host the Tigers Thursday.
Oliver Ames 3, Foxboro 1
EASTON — The Tigers kept Foxboro off of the scoreboard through the final three quarters in their Hockomock League win. Foxboro gained the lead on a goal by Dylan Rappoli with Kate Collins assisting in the first quarter.
OA knotted the equalizer late in the first quarter and then took the lead with a goal in the first minute of the second quarter.
Foxboro (2-1) has a rematch with the Tigers Thursday in Foxboro.
