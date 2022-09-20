TAUNTON — The Mansfield High field hockey team could not find the finishing touch in a scoreless draw with Taunton High on Tuesday.
Mansfield head coach Theresa Nyhan said the chances were there for her Hornets, and time of possession was in their favor, but finishing was a problem in front of the net.
“We had some chances,” Nyhan said. “Unfortunately, we lifted the ball on every corner we had. Possession was certainly in our favor and we got the ball where we needed to get it, but couldn’t really finish.”
Goalkeeper Lily Danehy made three saves for the Hornets (1-3-1), who had five shots on goal.
“It’s frustrating,” Nyhan said. “I think the kids were trying so hard, they got tight. It’s not for lack of effort or trying, it’s like now just really tight instead of loose and letting it flow.”
Mansfield travels to Sharon on Thursday.
North Attleboro 9, Stoughton 0
STOUGHTON — Julia Puccio scored four goals in the Rocketeers’ Hockomock League blowout.
Puccio scored first, assisted by Ava Spencer at the 9:39 mark. Caroline Folan (assist from Puccio) and Ava McKeon added goals in the second quarter to make it 3-0 with still over nine minutes left before halftime.
Puccio scored her second at the 5:24 mark, unassisted, before Rory McGinley, score assisted by Kelsey Thompson, scored the only goal of the third quarter at 9:17.
North Attlebor then piled on four more goals in the fourth quarter — two from Puccio (14:06, 9:39). Folan scored her second at 12:08, assisted by Puccio and the final goal of the game was scored by Francesca Spencer with under seven minutes to go.
North Attleboro (4-1-1) is at Franklin Thursday.
Oliver Ames 6, Attleboro 2
ATTLEBORO — The Bombardiers got a goal from Nora Desrosiers in the first quarter and another from Siobhan Landers in the third quarter.
Collecting assists for Attleboro on both goals was Marley Young. The Bombardiers (1-5) host Taunton Thursday.
Bishop Feehan 4, Bishop Fenwick 1
ATTLEBORO — The Shamrocks had four goal scorers with Alice Taylor, Ava Meehan, Lily Marchand and Jordy Higgins each contributing. Marchand, Taylor, Meehan and Sam Buonaccorsi each added assists. Defenders Buonaccorsi and Charlotte Wymes locked down the defense end, liming Fenwick to only three shots.
Feehan (5-1) plays on Thursday at Bishop Stang.