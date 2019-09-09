MANSFIELD — It was a victory and two points, but even more, Mansfield High field hockey coach Theresa Nyhan deemed the performance of her young Hornets in their second match of the season all about putting the pieces in place and building for the future one match at a time.
“It was a step in the right direction on both sides of the field, offensively and defensively,” Nyhan said after the Hornets survived a scare by Attleboro High to prevail 3-1 Monday in their Hockomock League clash.
Abby Varrecchione scored the go-ahead goal and set up the winning goal for the Hornets, who tallied twice during the second half and enjoyed a 9-4 edge in penalty corners.
Anna Beck scored scored the first goal of the season for AHS (0-2) seven minutes into the second half off of a penalty kick from the left side taken by Amanda Burns.
The Bombardiers might have owned a first-half lead, but Emma Briggs just missed a tip-in on a cross in the fifth minute and Hannah Webster blasted a drive off of the right wing at Mansfield goalie Kayla Hunter in the ninth minute.
The Bombardiers, had three first-half penalty corners (four overall) and were unable to maintain much ball possession nor create much of an attack through the second half.
“It was a good game for us, we could have won,” the AHS coach Lindsay Antunes, said. “We have some very good players, a lot of young players.”
Mansfield took the lead in the 27th minute when Varrecchione banged in a drive off of the right side by Abby Devlin.
Then two minutes into the second half, Varrecchione created a two-goal lead for Mansfield. Lindsey Devine addressed a penalty corner from the left with the ball being funneled over to Varrecchione, who returned it to the left post where Devine whacked it home.
Mansfield created a two-goal margin in the 56th minute when Grace Danehy scored out of a loose ball scramble.
Ava Haggerty, the Attleboro goalkeeper, denied the Hornets time and again, including a terrific save on a solo breakaway bid by Varrecchione in the 43rd minute of the second half.
Haggerty foiled Danehy off the right wing at seven minutes, Stori Rounds at 13 and Varrecchione at 14 in keeping the Hornets off of the scoreboard.
“We just have to score some goals and work on the right combinations,” Antunes said of her Bombardiers, who next host Stoughton Wednesday.
Mansfield totaled eight second-half penalty corners.
“That was a relief,” Nyhan said of the victory. “We created opportunities which we didn’t in our previous game (against Foxboro). Attleboro has athletes. Some players — our goalkeeper and our defense came up big for us.”
The Hornets (1-0-1) host Sharon Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
