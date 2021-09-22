REHOBOTH — Senior midfielder Kam Marando scored the lone goal of the South Coast Conference match in the eighth minute of the second quarter as the unbeaten Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High field hockey team took a 1-0 decision over Somerset Berkley Regional High Wednesday.
The Falcons (2-0-2) controlled the pace of play, creating 10 shots and nine penalty corners. The D-R midfield, controlled by Ava McQuillan and Natalia Martin, limited the Blue Raiders to four shots on goalie Becky Davis.
The Falcons have a match Friday with Old Rochester.
Seekonk 4, Case 2
SEEKONK — Senior Bria Dunphy scored two goals and added an assist in the Warriors’ South Coast Conference win.
Lauren Morales notched the first goal for Seekonk at the 11-minute mark in the first quarter, assisted by Lily Bento. Bria Dunphy and Bento add two more goals in the second quarter for a 3-1 halftime lead. Dunphy added another goal in the fourth quarter.
Eighth-grader Katie Eklund had five saves in goal for the Warriors (2-3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.