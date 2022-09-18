ATTLEBORO — Two goals and an assist from Lily Marchand helped boost the Bishop Feehan High field hockey team to a 4-0 win over Attleboro High on Saturday.
Bella Colitti and Alice Taylor also netted goals in the win for the Shamrocks while Reese Drestadt and Ava Meehan tallied assists.
The Feehan defensive core of Sam Buonaccorsi, Marisa Pereira and Charlotte Wymes limited the Bombardiers’ chances as Attleboro had one shot on goal, which was turned aside by Emma Mitchell in her shutout.
Bishop Feehan (5-0) plays Tuesday, hosting Bishop Fenwick, while Attleboro (2-3) hosts Oliver Ames.