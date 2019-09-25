REHOBOTH — Dighton-Rehoboth sophomore Natalia Martin netted two goals as the Falcon field hockey team provided three first-half tallies and hung on for a 4-3 South Coast Conference victory over visiting Bourne on Wednesday.
Martin’s second goal of the game (at 6:00 of the second half) gave the Falcons a 4-0 lead with 24 minutes to play. Lexi Fratus (at 12:24), Cassie Lunghi (at 23:03) and Martin (at 24:55) all netted first-half goals.
The Falcons held a 18-8 advantage in shots and 10-6 advantage in penalty corners as Rachel VanKul made five saves. D-R (5-3) will travel to Old Rochester on Friday.
Seekonk 5, Case 1
SEEKONK — The combination of freshman Ali Dantis and sophomore Bria Dunphy ran circles around visiting Case in the Warriors’ South Coast Conference victory.
Dantis (two goals, two assists) and Dunphy (two goals, assist) helped the Warriors score three first-half goals and never look back. Dunphey started off the scoring (at 9:33 from Dantis) before Dantis (at 15:23 from Dunphy) granted a two-goal lead.
The Warriors held a 18-3 advantage in shots as senior goaltender Xiulie Perry made two saves. Seekonk (2-4) will travel to Fairhaven on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.