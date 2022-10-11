MANSFIELD — Makenzie McDevitt was the difference-maker for the King Philip Regional High field hockey team on Tuesday, scoring a pair of goals in the Warriors’ 2-1 win over Mansfield High.

It took 57 seconds for King Philip to get on the board, with McDevitt scoring the first of her two quick goals in each half. Her second goal came 19 seconds into the second half to put the Warriors ahead 2-1 en route to their fourth win in their last five outings.

