MANSFIELD — Makenzie McDevitt was the difference-maker for the King Philip Regional High field hockey team on Tuesday, scoring a pair of goals in the Warriors’ 2-1 win over Mansfield High.
It took 57 seconds for King Philip to get on the board, with McDevitt scoring the first of her two quick goals in each half. Her second goal came 19 seconds into the second half to put the Warriors ahead 2-1 en route to their fourth win in their last five outings.
“It definitely set the tone right away, but I think we played a little too comfortable thinking we were up and can settle down,” Wilder said. “We were comfortable with it when we were possessing it, and it was hard to see us not finishing. We started off with possession and took advantage, but since then, we couldn’t finish.”
The Warriors took it to the Hornets’ defense, throwing 20 shots on goal, including 18 which were turned aside by Mansfield keeper Lily Danehy. Wilder said poor shot selection paired with not crashing for the rebound, led to some missed chances on offense.
“I think our shots weren’t really where we wanted them,” Wilder said. “Shooting with a purpose was something we really struggled with. Being there to crash on net, we took the shot and we should be there and Mansfield was there every time, so we couldn’t get that second or third option and they cleared (the ball) instead of us getting the rebound.”
Mansfield’s lone goal came off the stick of Emma Reading at 11:23 in the second quarter, making it an even game at the time.
Next for King Philip is Franklin, who beat the Warriors 7-2 in the second game of the season.
