ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High field hockey team spoiled Foxboro High’s bid for an unbeaten regular season, scoring in the final 40 seconds of their heavyweight bout for a 3-2 victory on Friday.
Tied at 2-all in the last minute, the Shamrocks took the lead when Ava Meehan put home a shot off Murphy’s corner.
“It was a great game to watch because Feehan is so skilled and fast,” Foxboro coach Melissa Bordieri said. “That’s a good thing about playing a good team right before playoffs — you learn more about your strengths and weaknesses right before the state tournament.
“It’s definitely a positive, despite the tough loss.”
The Warriors came flying out of the gate, with Izzy Leclair scoring 20 seconds into the first quarter for a 1-0 halftime lead. Feehan finally answered in the second half when Reese Dreystadt scored off a feed from Lily Marchand to draw even at 1-1.
Jenny Gallagher then regained the lead for Foxboro with a goal, but it was short-lived as Feehan pulled even again on a score off the stick of Kay Murphy.
“It was an evenly played match through all four quarters,” Bishop Feehan’s coach Betsy D’Ambrosia said. “Now, we’re just eagerly awaiting the tournament brackets.”
Foxboro end its regular season at 14-1-3 while Bishop Feehan finished at 13-1-4 heading into the postseason.
Dighton-Rehoboth 4, Wareham 1
WAREHAM — Kelsey Bain and Lexi Fratus each had two goals in the Falcons’ win to close the regular season at 9-6-1.
Merry Foley and Kate Moitoso each had two assists and Rowan Whittaker had three saves in goal for D-R.