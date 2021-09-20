ATTLEBORO — Sophomore Ava Meehan scored the winning goal and set up two goals as the unbeaten Bishop Feehan High field hockey team downed crosstown rival Attleboro High 3-1 Monday in a non-league match.
Meeghan scored the second goal of the match for the Shamrocks (4-0-2) with two minutes left before halftime, breaking a 1-all deadlock. Sarah McMahon put Attleboro on the scoreboard, with Jordan Croteau and Olivia Hillman assisting.
Meehan set up Belle Ouellette for the go-ahead goal and then Kay Murphy early in the fourth quarter in the 50th minute.
The Shamrocks had an 11-8 edge in penalty corners with goalie Sophia Elliott making four saves.
The Shamrocks meet Medfield Tuesday for a non-league match, while AHS (2-2-1) has a Hockomock League match at Milford.
Dighton-Rehoboth 2, Dartmouth 2
DARTMOUTH — The Falcons took the lead twice, but Dartmouth rallied for the non-league tie.
Cassie Lunghi (from Lexi Fratus) put the Falcons ahead 1-0, then Hailey Calore regained the lead for D-R 2:41 into the second half. Dartmouth tied the score less than a minute later.
Lily Lamontagne, Rachel Zankul enkul and Caleigh Cloonan were outstanding in transition for the Falcons (1-0-2), who host Somerset Berkley in a SCC match Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.