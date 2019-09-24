WRENTHAM — Junior Abby Nickson (three points) led the way for the King Philip Regional High field hockey team as the Warriors featured five different scorers in a 5-0 Hockomock League shutout of Stoughton High on Tuesday.
Christina Gifun struck first in the first half while Raegen Simeone, Kayla O’Brien, Lauren Barriero and Nickson each scored as the Warriors held a 23-1 advantage in shots. Grace May made one save for the shutout.
KP (4-2-1) will host Mansfield on Thursday.
Canton 2, Mansfield 1
CANTON — Junior Alex Varnum scored her first varsity goal with 2:33 remaining in the Hockomock League match as Mansfield was unable to finish off a flurry of early second-half chances to overcome a two-goal halftime deficit.
The Hornets (4-2-1) yielded goals at 14 and 23 minutes of the first half to Canton. The Hornets visit King Philip Thursday.
Bishop Stang 2, Bishop Feehan 1
DARTMOUTH — The Spartans scored with two seconds left to hand Feehan the Eastern Athletic Conference defeat.
Laurel Bellemore tied the game, 1-1, five minutes into the second half on a goal assisted by Sarah Collette. Jenna Gross made eight saves for Feehan, which was out-shot 10-7
The Shamrocks (0-7) travel to Notre Dame Academy of Hingham Friday.
