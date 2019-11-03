NEW BEDFORD — The Mansfield High field hockey team stunned No. 2 seed New Bedford High, 3-1, on Saturday in the first round of the MIAA Division 1 South Sectional.
Mansfield’s Stori Rounds scored twice and Kelly Doherty had a goal with Abby Varrechione collecting a trio of assists. Goalie Kayla Hunter and the Hornet defense denied the Whalers for better than 40 minutes.
“There’s a lot of pressure on a No. 2 seed and we came in and were loose,” Mansfield High coach Theresa Nyhan said of her No. 15 seed Hornets (12-6-2), who advance to a quarterfinal round match Monday at 4 p.m. at Notre Dame Academy.
Rounds put the Hornets in front with little more than three minutes played, off of a penalty corner with Varrechione assisting.
Doherty scored what proved to be the match-winner for Mansfield in the eighth minute, with Varrechione again setting up the goal.
“We came out blazing,” Nyhan said of the Hornets putting pressure on New Bedford (17-2). Hunter totaled seven saves on the Mansfield goalline, with four in blanking the Whalers during the first half.
The Hornets were able to neutralize new Bedford’s wing-to-wing and crossfield motion with outstanding midfield defense by right back Grace Doyle, Lily O’Brien and center midfielder Lindsay Devine.
“They hit the ball long and hard and crossfield and we were there to interrupt it,” Nyhan said.
Rounds delivered the third goal of the match for Mansfield 10 minutes into the second half, off of yet another penalty corner with Varrechione notching the assist.
