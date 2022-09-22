FRANKLIN — The North Attleboro High field hockey team turned in a scoreless first quarter on defense, but was unable to keep it up the rest of the way in a 5-0 loss to Franklin High on Thursday.
The Rocketeers had three offensive corners and 10 defensive corners, playing defense much of the game against an unbeaten Franklin squad that has only allowed two goals all season.
“Despite numerous goals we had some strong defensive play,” North Attleboro coach Karen Folan said. “We just needed to keep it more consistent and mark (attackers.) The energy we put into defense hindered our transition on offense.”
Gracie Leary made five saves, and Eman Farid six saves for the Rocketeers (4-2-1), who play Oliver Ames on Wednesday..
Attleboro 3, Taunton 0
ATTLEBORO — Attleboro got goals from Marley Young, Nora Desrosiers and Stella Krawiec to top Taunton.
Assisting on the scores were two from Marley Young and another from Alyvia Bessette. Attleboro scored once its first goal in the third quarter and twice in the fourth quarter.
Attleboro strong offensive attack controlled the game behind the midfield efforts of Siobhan Landers and Jordan Mooney.
Attleboro (3-4) hosts Bishop Feehan Monday.
King Philip 9, Milford 0
WRENTHAM — The Warriors rolled to their Hockomock League romp with three points from Kelly Holmes.
Holmes netted two goals and had one assist while Charlotte Raymond, Sammy Simeone and Meg Dowling each scored their first career varsity goals.
The goaltending tandem of Haley Bright and Samantha Sweetman combined for the shutout.
King Philip (4-1-1) plays Friday at Westwood.
Bishop Feehan 0, Bishop Stang 0
DARTMOUTH — The Shamrocks played strong on defense and received solid efforts from Sammy Logan and Bella Colitti’s in the midfield to help generate chances, but the Shamrocks were unable to capitalize.
Bishop Feehan (5-1-1) plays Saturday at Nashoba.
Foxboro 9, Stoughton 0
FOXBORO — A Jenny Gallagher hat-trick helped seal the Hockomock League blowout win for the Warrirors.
Gallagher scored the first two goals of the game at 4:07 in the first quarter and 3:08 in the second quarter. Val Beigel netted the third of the game as time expired in the first half.
Mary Collins, Ella Campbell and Mya Waryas scored in the third quarter and the trio of Gallagher, Ashley Howe and Fiona Dunn scored across the fourth to extend the lead. Collins had two assists in the win, while Waryas and Gallagher each had one.
Foxboro (4-0-2) hosts Attleboro next Wednesday.