READING — The North Attleboro High field hockey team positioned itself to create an upset of No. 7 seed Reading High in the opening round of the MIAA Division 2 Tournament Thursday.
“We played strong, we held our own, we certainly played well enough to win,” North Attleboro coach Karen Folan said after the Rocketeers dropped a 2-0 decision Thursday.
The Rockets were held in check through the first 45 minutes of the match by the Big Red, Reading eventually taking the lead on a goal with 15 seconds left in the third quarter.
The Rockets added a second goal in the fourth quarter.
No. 26 seeded North Attleboro (7-9-3) had a half-dozen true scoring chances and generated five penalty corners during the match.
North goalie Grace Leary accounted for 18 saves, while the defensive work of Rory McGinley and Abby Camelio was effective in holding off the Rockets.
”Our goal was not to let them over the 25-yard line,” Folan said of keeping Reading outside of the circle. “It was just a few mistakes.”
Falmouth 2, Mansfield 0
FALMOUTH — The No. 31 seed Hornets (4-12-2) qualified for the Division 2 Tournament under the revamped statewide power rankings playoff system and the strength of their Hockomock League schedule almost created an upset of the No. 2 seeded Clippers (13-1-5).
Hornet goalie Lily Danehy and the Mansfield defense kept Falmouth scoreless through the first half before allowing the go-ahead goal midway through the third quarter.
The Clippers added a second goal in the 53rd minute.
”Falmouth is so fast and so skilled, they’re a very good team,” Mansfield coach Theresa Nyhan said. “Our defense kept us in the game.”
Falmouth unleashed 17 penalty corners in the match, while the Hornets did not have any.
Bethany Sears, Sally Popat, Caitlin Dumouchel and Audrey Murphy turned in strong efforts for Mansfield in shutting down Falmouth.
