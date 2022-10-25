WRENTHAM — The North Attleboro High and King Philip Regional High field hockey teams battled to a 3-3 draw on Tuesday night.
Leah Santoro scored a pair of goals for King Philip, with the Warriors’ other goal coming from Abby MacDonald.
Santoro’s first goal came as an equalizer after North’s Julia Puccio scored off a corner.
King Philip gained the lead entering halftime off McDonald’s score, assisted by Kelly Holmes at the 7:20 mark. Santoro scored again nearly two minutes later.
North’s fourth quarter push led to the draw, with Caroline Folan scoring at 7:54 and Puccio beating the buzzer to score with 33 seconds left to save the draw.
The Warriors’ Haley Bright made eight saves. King Philip (10-5-1) hosts Taunton Wednesday night while North (9-6-2) with host Attleboro.